Body found next to power lines in Griffith Park

By ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man's body was found next to a power line in Griffith Park just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports stated that the suspected cause of death was electrocution, but it had not been determined, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A helicopter was originally brought in to hoist the body out, but it was deemed too dangerous due to the steep grade in the remote location and the high-voltage wires above it. Ground crews were assessing the rugged terrain for the most effective removal of the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.
