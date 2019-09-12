Body found next to power lines in Griffith Park

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man's body was found next to a power line in Griffith Park just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.Initial reports stated that the suspected cause of death was electrocution, but it had not been determined, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.A helicopter was originally brought in to hoist the body out, but it was deemed too dangerous due to the steep grade in the remote location and the high-voltage wires above it. Ground crews were assessing the rugged terrain for the most effective removal of the victim.The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.