SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials say a body was found at the bottom of a cliff in San Pedro Monday morning.Los Angeles City Fire Department personnel were assisting Los Angeles police in recovery efforts "on or near the rocks at the bottom of the cliff" near 700 West Paseo Del Mar around 11:35 a.m., officials said in a statement.Additional details, including the circumstances surrounding the death, have not yet been released.An investigation is ongoing.