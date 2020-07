Body of LAPD officer who died from COVID-19 escorted to Forest Lawn

EMBED >More News Videos A sworn police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has passed away from complications due to COVID-19, marking the agency's second coronavirus-related death, officials confirmed Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The body of a veteran LAPD officer who died last week from COVID-19 has arrived at his final resting place.The flag-draped casket, carrying the body of 45-year-old Valentin Martinez was taken from Saint John's hospital in Santa Monica to Forest Lawn Memorial park in the Hollywood Hills.The van was flanked by fellow first responders along the 23-mile route, as they paid their respects.Officer Martinez was a 13-year veteran of the force. He worked patrol with the Mission division in the San Fernando Valley.He was the Los Angeles Police Department's LAPD's first sworn officer and second employee overall to die from COVID-19. The department has had more than 450 employees test positive for the virus.The department says he likely contracted the virus while on patrol. He tested positive in May, was hospitalized in June and died on July 24.Martinez is survived by his domestic partner Megan Flynn, who is pregnant with his twin boys due in November. He is also survived by his mother and his siblings.Several options are available to support the Martinez family:Checks can be mailed to the trust fund managed through the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union. Checks are payable to "Blue Ribbon Trust for Valentin Martinez," account number 2080491 S4.50Los Angeles Police Federal Credit UnionP.O. Box 10188Van Nuys, CA 91410