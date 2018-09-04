Body of Ventura woman, 24, recovered in search for Colorado River boat crash victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced that they have recovered the body of Kirra Drury, 24, of Ventura - the third victim found after a boat crash on the Colorado River. (GoFundMe)

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced that they have recovered the body of Kirra Drury, 24, of Ventura - the third victim found after a boat crash on the Colorado River.

Officials earlier in the day announced they had recovered the body of Brian Grabowski, of Tulare. One boater remains missing.

Grabowski is the owner of an ocular prosthetics company. His wife was among the nine injured. She is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital.

A portion of the river near Lake Havasu, is closed for a third day of searching the people still missing following the boat crash. Prior to Tuesday's announcement we learned a woman from Visalia, Chrisi Lewis, died in the crash.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the body of Lewis on Monday. She's a Visalia woman and longtime employee of Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

EMBED More News Videos

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced that they have recovered the body of Brian Grabowski, of Tulare, Tuesday morning after a boat crash on the Colorado River.



Officials said two boats, one carrying 10 people, the other with six, collided head-on Saturday night sending all 16 people into the river before the boats sunk. Passing boaters were able to pull a few of the injured out of the water, but some were swept nearly five miles downstream.

One of the survivors from this weekend's crash, Taylor Corbino, spoke exclusively to ABC News on Good Morning America.

"I look up and I see the boat-- the other boat and next thing I know I'm in the water," said Corbino. "The current was so strong it was moving me around. All I could think about was get air. I don't know exactly how long I was underwater but I know it was long enough that couldn't hold my breath anymore. I actually breathed in some water. All I told myself was Taylor swim to the top to get some air in and I swam to the top."

Investigators have yet to comment on the cause of the deadly crash. But, Corbino's family and friends say the boat that slammed into her in the dark didn't have any lights on.

The Sheriff's Office is now determining if alcohol or speed played a factor.

Body of California woman recovered from Colorado River after weekend boat collision north of Lake Havasu
EMBED More News Videos

Tulare County residents are now confirmed to be among those involved in a deadly boat crash on the Colorado River.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatingboat accidentcaliforniau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trader Joe's shootout: LAPD releases new audio, video
Pushup Challenge reminds men to get prostate-cancer screening
Cosby star vandalized on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Colorado River boat crash survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
LA prosecutors won't file sex abuse charges involving Spacey, Seagal, Anderson
Long Beach grandfather murder: Search continues for killer
No charges filed against man seen dragging unconscious passenger off train
Show More
Charges filed against LAPD officers found allegedly intoxicated in Glendale
Father dies trying to save son in Whitewater River, witnesses say
Biden feels push to take on Trump in 2020
Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
More News