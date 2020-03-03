Bodycam footage of actress Vanessa Marquez's shooting death released by South Pasadena police

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- South Pasadena police released dramatic body camera footage on Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The video starts with officers entering her home for a wellness check.

Marquez told officers she was having a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental health clinician spoke with her right after that.

Family of 'ER' actress killed by police in South Pasadena in 2018 demand answers
EMBED More News Videos



Officers told Marquez they were going to take her to a local hospital to be evaluated. They say that's when she picked up a handgun and officers retreated downstairs.

Police say they opened fire when Marquez advanced toward them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later determined to be a replica.

Marquez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for her roles on "ER" and "Stand and Deliver."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south pasadenalos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingactorpolice cameraofficer involved shootingpolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
Warren, Biden campaigning in SoCal for Super Tuesday
Warren campaigns in LA as Biden picks up key endorsements
Pedestrian struck, injured by sheriff's deputy car in Lynwood
Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare
OC firefighters released from isolation after coronavirus scare
Show More
Alex Trebek donates $100K to help nonprofit fight SoCal homelessness
LA County health officials preparing for coronavirus outbreak
Panicked shoppers flock to Costco, Walmart amid coronavirus fears
IE customers stock up on supplies due to coronavirus
Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy
More TOP STORIES News