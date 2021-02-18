Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Azusa Pacific University

APU EMERGENCY ALERT: APU has received suspicious messages of a threatening nature to campus, including a bomb threat. Azusa Police Department is evacuating both Azusa campuses. If you are at or near the Azusa campuses, follow directions provided by APD & Campus Safety. — AzusaPacific (@azusapacific) February 18, 2021

**APU Emergency Update** Students living on campus are asked to shelter in place in their living unit. All other students and employees are to follow instructions from law enforcement. — APU Campus Safety (@APUCampusSafety) February 18, 2021

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Azusa Pacific University has been evacuated by police Wednesday evening in response to threatening messages made against the campus, including a bomb threat, officials say.The university said Azusa police is evacuating both campuses after "suspicious messages of a threatening nature to campus" were received."If you are at or near the Azusa campuses, follow directions provided by APD & Campus Safety," a university alert said.Students living on campus were asked to shelter in place and those at or near the campus are asked follow instructions from law enforcement as the investigation by Azusa police continues, according to campus safety officials.Azusa police made the decision to evacuate the campus.Further information was not immediately available.