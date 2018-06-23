Bomb threat forces Glendale theater evacuation

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles had just started performing at the Alex Theatre on Saturday afternoon when everyone was ordered to leave the building because of a bomb threat that police later determined to be unfounded. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A bomb threat at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre forced the evacuation of a concert on Saturday afternoon.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles had just started performing when everyone was ordered to leave the building.


Glendale Police Department officers conducted a sweep of the theater using a canine unit and nothing was found.

Jonathan Weedman, executive director of the chorus, called the threat "hugely upsetting."

A second performance slated for Saturday night took place as scheduled.
