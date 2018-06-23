Bomb threat forces Glendale theater evacuation

At Alex Theater in #Glendale for Gay Men's Chorus of #LosAngeles. After one song, we were told to evacuate. Many police cars here. #LGBT pic.twitter.com/8wyFUST99K — Lisette Brodey (@LisetteBrodey) June 23, 2018

A bomb threat at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre forced the evacuation of a concert on Saturday afternoon.The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles had just started performing when everyone was ordered to leave the building.Glendale Police Department officers conducted a sweep of the theater using a canine unit and nothing was found.Jonathan Weedman, executive director of the chorus, called the threat "hugely upsetting."A second performance slated for Saturday night took place as scheduled.