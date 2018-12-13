The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating email threats sent to several businesses, as law enforcement from across the country fielded similar threats Thursday.The sheriff's department said threats are coming in to businesses in other counties as well. None of the threats have been substantiated.The department said it is just one of several law enforcement agencies "experiencing an influx of email threats."In Orange County, Garden Grove police said the agency received several calls around 11:15 a.m. from local businesses reporting a bomb threat by email.'San Francisco police are also investigating threats made to multiple locations in the city.The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco has been evacuated due to a threat. In addition, a building on the 200 block of Brannan Street in San Francisco was evacuated.Police in New York and Massachusetts are also monitoring multiple bomb threats at separate locations.The Bronx Science High School was evacuated after a bomb threat was received by phone. A call came into the school saying a pipe bomb would explode in 20 minutes, and the NYPD cleared the school before the Emergency Service Unit determined there was no credible threat.The incidents around the country are all similar in nature, with the perpetrator or perpetrators demanding money be put into Bitcoin.Up to a dozen emails were sent to businesses/schools in Washington, D.C. alone.The FBI issued the following statement:"We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."