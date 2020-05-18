Bond waived for suspect days before he allegedly killed 80-year-old at Houston Walgreens

Police say Rosalie Cook was stabbed in the chest outside of her car after shopping at a Walgreens in Houston.
By
HOUSTON -- The man accused of stabbing an 80-year-old woman to death on Saturday was out on bond at the time of the murder, Texas officials said.

Bond for Randy Lewis, 38, was waived back on April 30 for a charge of assaulting a public servant from two years ago. A charging document stated he struck someone who was transferring him to the county jail.

Court records indicate he was found temporarily incompetent after a mental exam in October 2019 and was committed to a mental facility. In March, his stay was extended by a judge for 60 days after a request from the head of the facility. He was subsequently released to Royal Personal Care Home on May 1.


Lewis has been arrested dozens of times in his life. He was charged several times with assault, theft, trespassing, possession of marijuana and burglary of a vehicle.

The woman he is accused of killing is 80-year-old Rosalie Cook. Police say she was stabbed in the chest outside of her car after shopping inside the Walgreens near the corner of Gessner and S. Braeswood Boulevard in Houston.

Her family said she was the perfect grandma.
