Indie comedy 'Bottoms' flips script on teen comedy by focusing on LGBTQ+ characters

The film "Bottoms" is in the vein of raunchy teen comedies like "American Pie" and "Superbad" but focuses on the LGBTQ+ community with a mix of drama and action.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new indie film "Bottoms" debuted in limited release over the weekend and saw a huge per-screen average at the box office.

It's in the vein of raunchy teen comedies like "American Pie," "Superbad" and "But I'm a Cheerleader."

However, filmmaker Emma Seligman flips the script on the genre, centering on the LGBTQ+ community.

"Bottoms" doesn't fit into any one genre. It's part drama, action, horror and teen-sex comedy.

We meet PJ and Josie, two lesbian best friends who are social outcasts at their high school. The girls are each pining for popular cheerleaders who barely acknowledge their existence. To gain the attention of their crushes, PJ and Josie start a self-defense class for women that quickly turns into an out-of-control fight club.

Writer-director Emma Seligman tips her hat to the "nerd gets the girl" films of the '90s - but this time with an LGBTQ+ twist.

"There's so much more to be explored in coming-of-age movies, for sure," said Seligman. "I just tried to give a taste of my own and of my friends. And I hope to see so much more going forward."

Seligman hopes the film attracts a wide and diverse audience but also reaches the often-underserved LGBTQ+ community.

"I definitely hope that queer teens watch it and enjoy it, that's all you can hope for when you're making something that there is somebody out there that it speaks to," said Seligman. "It does at the same time feel new and fresh to be doing this story from this perspective."

Seligman also realizes how fortunate she is to come out with a female-centric comedy, written and directed by women in the summer of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" success.

"I can't accurately describe how emotional, inspired being a female filmmaker is this summer in particular after Barbie has come out," said Seligman. "I feel very lucky to be a female director in this time because of that."