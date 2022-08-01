Long Beach bar loses liquor license months after customer allegedly involved in deadly DUI crash

A Long Beach bar that allegedly served a customer before he plowed his truck into a home, killing a man and his young daughter, has lost its license.

The state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has just revoked the liquor license for the Bottom's Up Tavern on East Artesia Boulevard.

Investigators say the bar was involved in illegal drug sales.

In March, a speeding driver who had just left the bar crashed into an apartment, killing 42 year-old Jose Palacios Gonzalez and his daughter Samantha while they were sleeping.

The suspect, 24 year-old Octavio Montano Islas, still hasn't been caught.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.

A GoFundMe was established to help the family of the crash victims.