Long Beach restaurant owner raises security concerns after bus, car slams into building

The owner of a Long Beach restaurant is working to pick up the pieces after a bus collided with a sedan and slammed into the building that houses her business.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the area of California Avenue and South Street. At least five people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Nine people reported minor injuries.

Nickey McKnight opened The Boujie Crab in 2020 and was featured on Eyewitness News for Black Restaurant Week.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash and no one was inside. McKnight says she's thankful the vehicles didn't hit a gas line.

"Some of my customers would say this [ street ] is like a race track because they go so fast," she said. "Sometimes, I used to get so irritated. Where are people going that fast? Like, slow down! Literally, you can hear the speed from inside the restaurant."

McKnight said she's tried pushing for flashing lights in the area to get people to slow down.

Home security video captured the moment the bus hit the side of the sedan and then slam into the restaurant. Police say the driver of the sedan was traveling at a high speed, went through a stop sign at the intersection and then collided with the bus.

Both the bus and sedan plowed into the restaurant. The sedan erupted in flames as crews pulled the mangled wreckage from the building.

The crash caused extensive damage, and residents living above the restaurant were forced to evacuate their homes.

McKnight said she's not sure if she wants to reopen the restaurant, even if she's eventually able to.

"I have mixed feelings about this street, although I do want to stay in Long Beach," she said. "I love Long Beach, but just the area kind of has me thinking, you know, safety ... it's just a lot that goes into where your location is."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, McKnight said she opening a second Boujie Crab location in downtown Los Angeles soon. Updates on the opening can be found on the restaurant's Instagram.