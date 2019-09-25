13-year-old boy dies just over a week after fight at Moreno Valley middle school, authorities say

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has died just over a week after he was involved in a fistfight with two other students at a Moreno Valley middle school, authorities announced Wednesday.The boy, identified only as Diego in a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was pronounced dead Tuesday evening."Preparations by Diego's family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the news release said.Two other students who were involved in the fight, which was recorded on video by a bystander, remained in custody following their earlier arrests in the case, authorities said.