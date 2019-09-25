13-year-old boy dies just over a week after fight at Moreno Valley middle school, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has died just over a week after he was involved in a fistfight with two other students at a Moreno Valley middle school, authorities announced Wednesday.

The boy, identified only as Diego in a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was pronounced dead Tuesday evening.

"Preparations by Diego's family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the news release said.

Two other students who were involved in the fight, which was recorded on video by a bystander, remained in custody following their earlier arrests in the case, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moreno valleyriverside countyfightattackschooljuvenile crime
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges against LAPD officer in fatal shooting at Corona Costco
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
Man arrested for assault on realtor at Encino open house
School bus crash in Inglewood leaves 10 with minor injuries
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-run in South LA
Massive blaze rips through Santa Ana commercial building
Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in Encino
Show More
Best day of the year to buy flight tickets for holiday travel
Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
2 people in custody following standoff at Pomona home
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Alleged victim of former UCLA gynecologist speaks out
More TOP STORIES News