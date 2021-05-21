6-year-old boy dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in Orange

Boy, 6, dies after being shot amid road-rage incident in OC, CHP says

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 6-year-old boy died at a hospital Friday morning after being shot on the 55 Freeway in Orange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP spokesperson confirmed the boy's death at a news conference. The child's identity was not disclosed.

The fatal incident, described by the CHP as an isolated road-rage confrontation, occurred near West Chapman Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

At the time of the shooting, the victim was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle as his mother was driving a Chevrolet sedan northbound on the 55, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.

The shooter, who remained at large, was said to be driving a white Volkswagen Jetta. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The northbound 55 Freeway was closed at the scene, and video from AIR7 HD showed a phalanx of officers scouring the pavement for evidence.

The Highway Patrol said the incident was not connected to the string of more than 80 reported shootings at vehicles on California freeways since April.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article erroneously reported that the child was airlifted to a hospital. The victim was transported by ambulance.

