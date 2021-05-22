Sister of child shot in Orange County describes little brother's final moments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10674782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 6-year-old boy died at a hospital after being shot on the 55 Freeway in Orange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- After a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Orange Friday morning, the child's sister spoke out about the heartbreaking loss."There was road rage on the freeway and someone pulled out a gun and shot my little brother in the stomach, and he said, 'Mommy my tummy hurts,'" said Alexis Cloonan, the boy's sister."So she went and she picked him up and he was bleeding on her, she had blood on her clothes," Cloonan said. "And then he started turning blue, and that's when the ambulance took him. And that's the last time my mom saw him alive."Cloonan issued a plea for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward."Please help us find the people who did this to my little brother," said an emotional Cloonan. "He's only 6 and he was so sweet. He was a very, very loving boy. So, please help us find who did this to him."The boy was identified as Aiden Leos. Aiden went to kindergarten at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda.The victim's family held a press conference in Irvine just hours after the fatal shooting.Authorities say the 6-year-old boy was seated in the backseat of his mother's car on the 55 Freeway when he was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack.A California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed the boy's death at a news conference.The fatal incident occurred near Chapman Avenue between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.At the time of the shooting, the victim was sitting in the back seat of a silver Chevrolet sedan as his mother was driving northbound on the 55, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.The shooter, who remained at large, was said to be driving a newer model white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen wagon sedan, according to CHP. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on the 55 from Chapman Avenue. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.The northbound 55 Freeway was closed for hours at the scene, and video from AIR7 HD showed a phalanx of officers scouring the pavement for evidence.Speaking to reporters on an empty on-ramp, Olivera issued a plea for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have."If your vehicle has a dashcam, we're asking you, please provide that video," he said. "If you were driving by, you saw something that was not right, call it in -- even if it wasn't something major."Tips may be provided by calling the CHP's Santa Ana office at (714) 567-6000.The Highway Patrol emphasized that the incident was not connected to the string of more than 80 reported shootings at vehicles on California freeways since April.