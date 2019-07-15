13-year-old boy leads police on chase that ends in fiery crash in backyard of Houston home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5396176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUV on fire outside of home in west Houston after crashing through backyard.

HOUSTON -- A 13-year-old boy being chased by police crashed into the backyard of a west Houston home, causing the SUV he was driving to burst into flames, authorities say.Police say they were trying to pull over the vehicle when they spotted it going 80 miles per hour on the Southwest Freeway between Chimney Rock and Westpark.Police followed the boy onto the Westpark Tollway, where he exited at Fondren - which was shut down.The boy didn't stop and ended up hitting a tree and a gas line as he plowed into the backyard of a home on Pinefield and S. Piney Point.The SUV then burst into flames.The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.ABC7's sister station KTRK's helicopter was over the backyard, where flames were shooting from the vehicle. Debris from the crash was scattered all over the yard.In a separate accident, an officer hit a sign. The officer is OK.Police say the people who live in the house were not home. They have been contacted about the crash.