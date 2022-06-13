boy scouts of america

New Hulu documentary 'Leave No Trace' explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal

'Leave No Trace' will stream on Hulu and be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 16.
EMBED <>More Videos

New documentary explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal

A new documentary looks at the Boy Scouts of America's stunning fall as it sets to make payouts in one of the largest sexual abuse settlements in U.S. history.

"Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts" explores allegations made by thousands of former scouts, like John Humphrey, who joined his troupe in 1972 at 12 years old.

He said for three years, he suffered abuse at the hands of his scoutmaster.

"It's cost me a job. It's cost me income," he told ABC News. "The difficulty to maintain employment -- either because you get some domineering boss, and you just want to tell them to jump in a lake, or you can't stay focused -- that costs us a lot."

Filmmaker Irene Taylor called Humphrey the "anchor" of this documentary.

"He represents both the human journey but also the journey of this 115-year-old organization and their financial history, their financial future and the litigation that they're still in the middle of right now," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse.



Two years ago, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy, with more than 82,000 former members filing abuse claims. The national organization is preparing to pay more than $2.7 billion to victims.

"We are heartbroken and outraged ... and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," the Boy Scouts posted online.

Humphrey said he hopes sharing his story can help others.

"In telling our stories, it began part of the healing process because I realized that I wasn't alone," he said.

'Leave No Trace' will stream on Hulu and be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 16.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huluboy scouts of americadocumentarylawsuitu.s. & worldsex abuseboy scoutschild sex assaultotrc
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
High school student battling cancer achieves Eagle Scout
Eagle Scout host 5K drug awareness walk-a-thon by DEA in Anaheim
Female Eagle Scout paving the way for girls across the country
Teen girl from SoCal attains Eagle Scout rank, hopes to inspire others
TOP STORIES
2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton
Wildfire near Wrightwood area grows to 990 acres; 5% contained
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
LIVE: Jan 6. hearings resume; Trump pushing the 'big lie' is focus
3 dead, 4 hospitalized after shooting at Boyle Heights warehouse party
Toby Keith announces he's been fighting stomach cancer
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with 2022 Tony Award win
Show More
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
Inflation rises to new 4-decade high forcing prices on goods to go up
LA Pride Parade returns after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma
More TOP STORIES News