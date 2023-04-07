SoCal Brain Tumor Walk and 5K Race raises money to defeat brain tumors

The family-friendly event at Griffith Park unites the brain tumor community in an effort to conquer and cure brain tumors.

The National Brain Tumor Society, the largest patient advocacy organization in the United States committed to curing brain tumors and improving the lives of patients and families, will host the annual Southern California Brain Tumor Walk and 5K Race at Griffith Park on April 15, 2023.

Hundreds of local volunteers and participants - including patients, survivors, caregivers, families and friends, research scientists, medical providers, and local businesses-will walk and run for a critical cause: conquering and curing brain tumors - once and for all.

This family-friendly event supports, honors, and remembers all Southern California residents that have been affected by the more than 100 types of brain tumors - all of which can be devastating and debilitating, and many of which can be deadly.

Proceeds raised from this event will help the National Brain Tumor Society deliver on its mission to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and caregivers.

"Join us as we honor those touched most closely by a brain tumor," stated Suzanne Isbell, Sr. Regional Director of Development NBTS.

Event organizers expect more than 800 to attend with a goal of raising more than $135K for the cause.

For individuals unable to attend in person, the event program will be livestreamed on NBTS social media platforms and the Southern California website.

More than 90,000 individuals in the U.S. will receive a primary brain tumor diagnosis in 2023, and nearly 19,000 Americans are estimated to die because of brain cancer this year.

Brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children 19-years-old and younger, accounting for three out of every 10 cancer deaths.

More so than any other cancer, a brain tumor can have life-altering psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and physical effects.

There are no known prevention or early detection methods, few available treatments, and there is no cure.

To learn more about this event, please visit BrainTumor.org/SoCal.