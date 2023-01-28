Bravo Toast in West Hollywood makes even most carb-conscious Californians fall in love

It's open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering - you guessed it - toast!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A West Hollywood restaurant is serving up delicious toast that will have even the most carb-conscious Californians making an exception.

Bravo Toast, which sits at the crossroads of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, is a self-proclaimed elevated fast-casual breakfast and lunch spot.

It's open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering - you guessed it - toast! But it's not your average toast.

"We're known for the best avocado toast in town," said Bravo Toast co-CEO Jack Della Femina.

The restaurant was created by two University of Southern California graduates under 30 who began the business as a pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bravo Toast officially opened in January 2022.

The restaurant offers six different specialty toasts, everything from citrus-cured salmon and open-faced tuna, to ricotta and honey and almond butter banana.

But the "Green Goddess" avocado toast was first to pop out of the oven.

It's a delicious thick slice of bread topped with avocado, burrata cheese, chili flakes, and vegan pesto aioli.

"Everybody in town had one, it wasn't good, it was kind of an afterthought, but we talked to so many people and they were like, 'Hey, I eat avocado toast every day,' So we said let's make one that's worth people's money, that we would eat, that's hearty and amazing," said Della Femina.

The toasts costs anywhere between $12 to $16.

If you haven't visited the spot, the owners hope the music, merchandise, and greenery will catch your eye.

"What we did know is how to create a cool vibe and a cool space for people and that was our goal, create a great spot for the community. Avocado toast is just the vehicle to help us do that," said Della Femina.

Bravo Toast just received its beer and wine license and is planning to add a happy hour menu this year. It also hopes to open more locations.