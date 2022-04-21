Brianna Kupfer's accused killer appears in LA court a day after refusing to show up

Police say Shawn Laval Smith, 31, allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old to death while she was working alone in a Hancock Park furniture store back in January.
Smith was arrested in Pasadena back in January after he was spotted by a bartender at a restaurant who recognized him from photos authorities distributed in their search for him, and called 911.
Officers found Smith at a bus bench, arrested him and turned him over to the Los Angeles Police Department.
RELATED | Brianna Kupfer remembered with foundation focusing on social issues dear to slain UCLA grad student
According to court records obtained by Eyewitness News, Smith was arrested nearly a dozen times beginning in 2010 in South Carolina. He was also arrested in 2020 for a misdemeanor in Covina. The Covina Police Department told ABC7 he was arrested for possession of stolen property in which he was cited and later released.
Smith is currently being held on $2 million dollars bail.