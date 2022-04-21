Brianna Kupfer's accused killer appears in LA court a day after refusing to show up

EMBED <>More Videos

Brianna Kupfer's accused killer appears in front of LA court judge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of killing Brianna Kupfer appeared in court Thursday after refusing to show up the day before.

Police say Shawn Laval Smith, 31, allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old to death while she was working alone in a Hancock Park furniture store back in January.

Smith was arrested in Pasadena back in January after he was spotted by a bartender at a restaurant who recognized him from photos authorities distributed in their search for him, and called 911.

Officers found Smith at a bus bench, arrested him and turned him over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

RELATED | Brianna Kupfer remembered with foundation focusing on social issues dear to slain UCLA grad student
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly three months after her murder inside a Hancock Park furniture store, loved ones carry on the memory of Brianna Kupfer with the launch of a foundation focusing on social issues dear to her.



According to court records obtained by Eyewitness News, Smith was arrested nearly a dozen times beginning in 2010 in South Carolina. He was also arrested in 2020 for a misdemeanor in Covina. The Covina Police Department told ABC7 he was arrested for possession of stolen property in which he was cited and later released.

Smith is currently being held on $2 million dollars bail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycrimecourthomicidelos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway reopens in Santa Clarita after chase ends in standoff
Lawsuit accuses De La Hoya of sexual assault
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Rain makes its return to SoCal on Thursday, but pleasant weekend ahead
Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say
Company to pay millions in settlement for alleged fake COVID results
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Show More
Pilots to attempt to skydive into freefalling unmanned planes
The white sage black market is contributing to its decimation in SoCal
SoCal basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Shelter-in-place lifted after threat prompts lockdown on Cal campus
Organic zucchini at Walmart recalled for salmonella concerns
More TOP STORIES News