Brianna Kupfer's accused killer appears in LA court a day after refusing to show up

Nearly three months after her murder inside a Hancock Park furniture store, loved ones carry on the memory of Brianna Kupfer with the launch of a foundation focusing on social issues dear to her.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of killing Brianna Kupfer appeared in court Thursday after refusing to show up the day before.Police say Shawn Laval Smith, 31, allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old to death while she was working alone in a Hancock Park furniture store back in January.Smith was arrested in Pasadena back in January after he was spotted by a bartender at a restaurant who recognized him from photos authorities distributed in their search for him, and called 911.Officers found Smith at a bus bench, arrested him and turned him over to the Los Angeles Police Department.According to court records obtained by Eyewitness News, Smith was arrested nearly a dozen times beginning in 2010 in South Carolina. He was also arrested in 2020 for a misdemeanor in Covina. The Covina Police Department told ABC7 he was arrested for possession of stolen property in which he was cited and later released.Smith is currently being held on $2 million dollars bail.