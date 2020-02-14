Traffic

Los Angeles City Councilman proposes car-free Broadway corridor in Downtown LA

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The lights, the glamour, the shows. For years, Downtown Los Angeles' Broadway was the center of the live theater and movie palace universe.

Now, Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants to bring back Broadway.

Huizar proposed that the City study creating a pedestrian-friendly corridor with no vehicle traffic on Broadway between 1st and 12th streets.

The councilman says the area has already benefited from an economic development initiative called "Bringing Back Broadway," and the car-free concept would further enhance businesses.

Some visitors to the area are skeptical.

"I think they've got a lot of pedestrian aspects to it, but if you close down this street, it's just going to create more traffic and more problems for all the neighboring businesses as well," said Greg Valentine from Huntington Beach.

Dani Ardilla from Torrance was a little more receptive to the car-free concept.

"I think it would give more people time to actually see what's here, so they could visit everything. Yeah, I think it's a good idea," Ardilla.

Councilman Huizar says that under the "Bringing Back Broadway" initiative, nine of the twelve historic theaters are back in operation, either as theaters or for retail use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angelesdowntown lalos angeles countylos angeles city councilhistoric districtmovie theatertheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News