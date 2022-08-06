LA man identified as 3rd person killed after lightning strike near White House

Brooks Lambertson, 29, died after the strike in Lafayette Park Thursday night. He was reportedly in D.C. on business.

According to a statement issued by City National Bank, Brooks Lambertson was a vice president for the bank and managed sponsorships for the company. He also previously worked for the L.A. Clippers.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man has been identified as one of the three people killed following a lightning strike in front of the White House Thursday.

Brooks Lambertson, 29, died after the strike in Lafayette Park.

Lamberston along with a husband and wife from Wisconsin were killed.

One other person remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement issued by City National Bank, Lamberston was a vice president for the bank and managed sponsorships for the company.

He was in Washington, D.C. for business.

City National said the 29-year-old lived in downtown L.A. and previously worked for the L.A. Clippers.

He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration with a concentration in sports management, according to the bank.

"Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity," read the statement from City National. "His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country."

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.

Officers with the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said. Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with "critical, life-threatening injures," fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.