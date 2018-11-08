Ventura County brush fires: 2 separate blazes burning in Simi Valley, Santa Rosa Valley

A brush fire was growing in the hills of the Santa Rosa Valley in Ventura County Thursday afternoon as firefighters rushed to get the flames under control.

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Two brush fires were growing in the hills in Ventura County Thursday afternoon as firefighters rushed to get the flames under control.

One fire was burning east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley. Ventura County fire authorities estimated the size of the blaze at 100 acres. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Cam Springs area, authorities said.

More than 165 Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.

Plumes of thick, white smoke could be seen rising above the burn site as strong Santa Ana winds drove the flames amid red flag conditions.

Authorities said there were no structures nearby that were immediately threatened.

Meanwhile, a separate fire, dubbed the "Woolsey Fire," was burning in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass.

There was no immediate estimate on the size of that blaze, but firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were responding to assist in battling the blaze.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as they become available.
