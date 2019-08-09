Brush fire ignites along 210 Freeway in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A small brush fire burned through at least two acres off the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, authorities said.

The flames broke out Friday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. off of Yarnell Street, and was "moving into heavy timber off the freeway," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was initially pegged at two acres but firefighters on scene were reporting that it had burned several acres.

The fire was burning near a number of homes that were located up on a slight hill, but it was unclear if they were threatened. AIR7 HD was over the scene while residents hosed down their backyard as the flames burned.

Los Angeles County firefighters were also on scene with a full brush response, said LAFD in a tweet.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted that one lane and the Roxford Street off-ramp on the westbound side of the freeway would be shut down for two hours.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeles countybrush firefirefighterslos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Westchester
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Bodies found at a home in Long Beach being investigated
Horse hoisted to safety after getting stranded in Sunland ravine
Orcas pay surprise visit to fisherman off San Diego coast
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
San Bernardino Airport expanding to include new logistics center
Show More
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Details emerge about crash involving retired LAPD commander suspected of DUI
Man takes upskirt photo of woman at Palmdale train station
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash
More TOP STORIES News