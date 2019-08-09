Brush fire ignites along 210 Freeway in Sylmar

SIGALERT IN SYLMAR. WB I-210 AT ROXFORD ST., #3 LANE AND OFF-RAMP BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 9, 2019

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A small brush fire burned through at least two acres off the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, authorities said.The flames broke out Friday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. off of Yarnell Street, and was "moving into heavy timber off the freeway," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was initially pegged at two acres but firefighters on scene were reporting that it had burned several acres.The fire was burning near a number of homes that were located up on a slight hill, but it was unclear if they were threatened. AIR7 HD was over the scene while residents hosed down their backyard as the flames burned.Los Angeles County firefighters were also on scene with a full brush response, said LAFD in a tweet.The California Highway Patrol tweeted that one lane and the Roxford Street off-ramp on the westbound side of the freeway would be shut down for two hours.