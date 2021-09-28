BTS coming to SoCal with 4 concerts at SoFi Stadium for 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour

SoFi Stadium will host the K-pop superstars Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 for the "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA" tour.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. for fans who bought VIP tickets for the canceled Map Of The Soul tour. Fans who purchased non-VIP tickets will have next access starting Oct. 6. at 3 p.m.
BTS Army fan club members can buy tickets starting Oct. 7. A general verified fan pre-sale is available starting Oct. 8 and tickets for the general public go on sale Oct. 9.
For more details on registration and when tickets will be available, click here.