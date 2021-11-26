BTS stops traffic near The Grove for impromptu crosswalk concert

Korean pop superstars BTS brought out their iconic dance moves and put on an an impromptu performance for fans to promote their hit song "Butter" in the middle of the street.
Video captured by a fan showed the group dancing in the middle of a crosswalk.
The group was in Los Angeles last weekend for the American Music Awards where they were crowned artist of the year. BTS will be back Saturday for the first of four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
READ ALSO | BTS super fan who was working to buy tickets gets free entry thanks to SoFi Stadium