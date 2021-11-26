feel good

BTS stops traffic near The Grove for impromptu crosswalk concert

BTS will be back Saturday for the first of four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you were roaming the streets near The Grove earlier this week, you may have seen this one for yourself.

Korean pop superstars BTS brought out their iconic dance moves and put on an an impromptu performance for fans to promote their hit song "Butter" in the middle of the street.

Video captured by a fan showed the group dancing in the middle of a crosswalk.

The group was in Los Angeles last weekend for the American Music Awards where they were crowned artist of the year. BTS will be back Saturday for the first of four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

