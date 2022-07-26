Buena Park Medieval Times employees push to unionize

50 employees at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament Castle in Buena Park want better pay, safety and benefits among other things.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- In the wake of Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament Castle employees unionizing at their Lyndhurst, New Jersey, location earlier this month, employees in Buena Park are ready to do the same.

"Now that we're sort of in these times where the cost of living is so expensive and things like that, you shouldn't have to leave a job you love because you can't afford to keep it anymore," said Erin Zapcic, an employee at Medieval Times in Buena Park.

We were told 50 employees at the Buena Park location recently filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board to be represented by the American Guild of Variety Artists.

Employees say they decided they wanted to unionize not long after employees in New Jersey filed their petition.

They're asking for better pay, safety, schedules and benefits among other things.

They say they are critically understaffed. They also say people may underestimate the skills needed to put on these shows.

"Safety is my number one concern. As someone who's been injured multiple times here for very little pay, it's not fair to ask somebody to jump off a horse, or to put themselves in dangerous situations with weapons and not be able to pay their rent, or not be able to afford health insurance outside this place, or car insurance or something like that," said Jake Bowman, an employee at Medieval Times in Buena Park.

Bowman says in addition, they are discussing safety concerns for animals there.

"The amount of shows that we do, the little amount of staff we have, negatively affects the horses. They're working extremely hard, if not harder than every single person here, and we care deeply for them," Bowman said.

We reached out to Medieval Times for a comment but have not heard back.

Those hoping to unionize say they think a vote will happen within six weeks.

