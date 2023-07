A portion of the northbound 5 Freeway in Burbank has been shut down as a bomb squad investigates a backpack emitting smoke on an overpass.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A portion of the northbound 5 Freeway in Burbank has been shut down Friday afternoon as a bomb squad investigates a suspicious package.

Burbank police closed the freeway at Burbank Boulevard after an unattended backpack was seen emitting smoke on the overpass.

The backpack is on the south sidewalk of Burbank Boulevard.

A sheriff's bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene.

