Despite spike in COVID cases, Burbank schools will welcome students back to classrooms on Monday

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, Burbank schools will welcome students back to classrooms Monday morning.During an emergency meeting Sunday night, the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education decided not to delay the start date - which means classes will return to school Monday morning as planned.The board heard from teachers, parents and students, most of whom said they favored a return to school with no delay, but only those physically in attendance were able to speak. There were no call-in comments during Sunday's meeting.The board said they will explore COVID testing for all students, surgical masks for staff members, and mask requirements for everyone, including a rule that would require students, teachers and staff to wear the face coverings outdoors.Burbank students will receive at-home coronavirus test kits on Monday.