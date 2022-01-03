back to school

Despite spike in COVID cases, Burbank schools will welcome students back to classrooms on Monday

The board heard from teachers, parents and students, most of whom said they favored a return to school with no delay.
EMBED <>More Videos

Burbank school board votes to resume classes Monday, Jan. 3

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, Burbank schools will welcome students back to classrooms Monday morning.

During an emergency meeting Sunday night, the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education decided not to delay the start date - which means classes will return to school Monday morning as planned.

The board heard from teachers, parents and students, most of whom said they favored a return to school with no delay, but only those physically in attendance were able to speak. There were no call-in comments during Sunday's meeting.

The board said they will explore COVID testing for all students, surgical masks for staff members, and mask requirements for everyone, including a rule that would require students, teachers and staff to wear the face coverings outdoors.

Burbank students will receive at-home coronavirus test kits on Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessburbankvaccinesback to schoolcoronavirus californiacovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathsschoolshealth carestudent safetystudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
UC students back on campus after 18 months
UC Riverside students return to campus after long delay
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
LA County reports nearly 45,000 new COVID cases over weekend
Holiday travel woes continue: More flights canceled at LAX
Group calls for arrest of officer involved in Burlington shooting
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
2nd bomb threat in a week at Orange County hospital
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide; children found unharmed
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
More TOP STORIES News