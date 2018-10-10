Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --Following a string of burglaries, an unsolved murder mystery and multiple reports of shots fired in the Calabasas area, some communities feel shrouded in fear.
Overnight the Agoura-Calabasas community center was burglarized.
Detectives say the person who used a rock to break a glass door and a vending machine could be the same suspect in eight other burglaries, including one from a week ago at Malibu Valley Farms. Investigators say in that case, a man who took only food was seen on video carrying a rifle.
Residents say they are shocked to hear about the break-in and are more fearful for their own safety.
Just over the weekend a massive search was underway after a park worker reported speaking with a man who matched the burglary suspect's description.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Eyewitness News that nothing links the burglaries to the shooting death of Tristan Beaudette, a father who was camping with his two girls in June.
The campground remains closed. Pepperdine University sent out a tweet advising students and staff to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Sheriff Jim McDonnell said investigators are working to find the person or persons behind these crimes
"Without getting into detail and jeopardizing any of the investigation we're aggressively working the situation, we have a lot of resources dedicated to it," McDonnell said.