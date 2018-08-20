Burrowing burglary suspect behind bars in La Verne

A suspected burglar who burrowed into a business in La Verne ended up behind bars.Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking into the store through a tunnel in the floor.La Verne police say they responded to a burglar alarm at a store on White Avenue and First Street over the weekend.They saw a hole in the wall and then found a guy hiding inside.Officers determined the suspect tunneled into the store to steal.They found a mask, burglary tools and stolen property.Officers arrested the suspect.Suspect Rudy Mindiola of Pomona was arrested for commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was released on $20,000 bail.