70 percent of stores reopen at The Grove in LA

About 70-percent of the stores at The Grove have been repaired and reopened.Earlier this month, the popular Los Angeles shopping center was overrun by looters, who used nearby police brutality protests as cover to storm The Grove.Broken windows have been replaced, and a new LAPD kiosk was brought in to replace the one looters set on fire.Rick Caruso, founder of a real estate company that owns and manages The Grove, says retailers at The Grove and in the surrounding Fairfax District were in the reopening stages of the pandemic when the looting hit.