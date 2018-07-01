BUSINESS

Best Buy to phase out CDs, but keep selling vinyl

EMBED </>More Videos

Best Buy is going to stop selling music CDs starting this summer, but will continue to stock vinyl albums. (KABC)

Did you ever think you'd see a day where you could buy vinyl records but not CDs?

According to Billboard, that's what you'll find at Best Buy starting this month. The retailer reportedly plans to pull all CDs out of its stores.

The once commonplace digital music format is getting hammered in the U.S.

CD sales were down 18.5 percent last year and some experts pin Best Buy CD receipts to just $40 million annually.

But there's an interesting twist. The store is committed to carrying vinyl records for the next two years.

The vinyl format has been enjoying a resurgence lately.

You're also likely to see fewer CDs at Target stores in the coming months.

Executives there are reportedly insisting they will only pay music companies for the discs after they sell them instead of paying upfront for inventory.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmusicbest buytargetretailconsumermoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News