The company behind dating sites J-Date and Christian Mingle has agreed to pay $1 million to customers.The city of Santa Monica and a number of counties settled a consumer protections action against Spark Networks USA for automatically renewing customer subscriptions without their consent.The company will pay a $500,000 fine and almost $1 million in restitution to customers.Spark Networks USA must also now clearly disclose its renewal terms and allow users to easily cancel their subscriptions.