Coronavirus: Vallarta Supermarkets, other SoCal stores open early for older shoppers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California supermarkets are stepping up to help some of those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Grocery stores are dedicating an hour to senior shoppers.

Vallarta Supermarkets is opening one hour early only for shoppers 65 years old and older starting Wednesday. They will have one hour to shop starting at 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. before the stores open to the general public.

The change goes into effect across its 50 locations in California.

MORE: La Habra supermarket offers exclusive hours for shoppers over 65 amid coronavirus crisis

The move is similar to Northgate Gonzalez Market.

On Tuesday morning, Northgate Gonzalez Market will also open its stores one hour early for seniors and the disabled. Stores will serve the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop starting Tuesday.

The move comes as local, state and national leaders have urged shoppers not to panic buy. Grocery stores in Southern California and nationwide have been stripped bare by shoppers panicked by the coronavirus outbreak.
