Coronavirus California

Coronavirus downturn: Souplantation to permanently close all of its restaurants, report says

4,400 employees are expected to lose their jobs due to the shuttering of the restaurants.
SAN DIEGO -- Buffet-style food fans may be getting ready to say goodbye to their favorite restaurants because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All 97 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes locations are reportedly shutting down for good after their parent company, Garden Fresh Restaurants, struggled to remain financially solvent amid the downturn.

The company's CEO, John Haywood, told The San Diego Union-Tribune COVID-19 has made it too difficult for them to reopen.

Reopening California: Restaurants envision big changes in reopening amid coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

California restaurants have drafted a plan to allow the industry to reopen for sit-down dining with an array of safeguards while avoiding possible requirements imposed in other states that customers have their temperature taken or the number of tables be dramatically limited.


"The FDA had previously put out recommendations that included discontinuing self-serve stations, like self-serve beverages in fast food, but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets," said Haywood. "The regulations are understandable, but unfortunately, it makes it very difficult to reopen. And I'm not sure the health departments are ever going to allow it."

The San Diego-based company has 44 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants in California.

According to the newspaper, 4,400 employees will lose their jobs due to the permanent closure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniahealthcoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusshelter in placecoronavirus pandemicrestaurantrestaurantsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
LA nurses on front lines of COVID-19 share personal experiences
Orange County reports 96 new cases, 1 additional death
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 additional deaths, 815 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
Fatal officer-involved shooting closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Ontario high school gets creative with graduation ceremony amid COVID-19
Show More
Sprouts hiring across SoCal with virtual career fairs for veterans
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
Elon Musk and Grimes reveal how to pronounce baby's name
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
More TOP STORIES News