Coronavirus downturn: Souplantation to permanently close all of its restaurants, report says

All 97 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes locations are reportedly shutting down for good after their parent company, Garden Fresh Restaurants, struggled to remain financially solvent amid the downturn.
The company's CEO, John Haywood, told The San Diego Union-Tribune COVID-19 has made it too difficult for them to reopen.
"The FDA had previously put out recommendations that included discontinuing self-serve stations, like self-serve beverages in fast food, but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets," said Haywood. "The regulations are understandable, but unfortunately, it makes it very difficult to reopen. And I'm not sure the health departments are ever going to allow it."
The San Diego-based company has 44 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants in California.
According to the newspaper, 4,400 employees will lose their jobs due to the permanent closure.