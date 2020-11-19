Downtown Disney district extension onto Buena Vista Street set to open, but no rides yet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8049344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Part of Disney's California Adventure Park will open without rides Thursday, but there will be plenty of shopping and dining.Downtown Disney is expanding its shopping district to include Buena Vista Street inside Disney's California Adventure, opening at 10 a.m. and closing daily at 8 p.m.Some eager fans were already lined up hours early Thursday morning."I've been here with my son and my best friend since 3 a.m. We really didn't see anybody, and we went to Denny's, had pancakes and now we're here again," said Anaheim resident Elizabeth Olvera. "So far, right now, the first one in line."The extension of the Downtown Disney district onto the theme park's Buena Vista Street was first announced last month.The area is decorated for the holidays and COVID-19 safety measures are in place for guests to visit safely. It'll be the first time since March when COVID-19 restrictions kicked in that Buena Vista Street is open to the public.All around, there will be markers asking visitors to maintain physical distancing, at least 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are available throughout.Plexiglass is in place where customers may make purchases, and all cast members are equipped with masks shields or both. The usual attractions and shows at Downtown Disney remain closed, you won't see Disney characters walking around, but there will be plenty of shopping and outdoor dining opportunities."The best thing is coming and having a churro, something to eat. Feel the music, feel the magic, the vibe of all of us that we love Disney and we love being here," Olvera said.Guests should allow for extra time to make their way in because capacity is limited, face coverings will be required and temperatures will be checked upon entry. Parties at tables will also be limited to six people.Restrictions for businesses can change daily as California counties move from tier to tier on the state's reopening framework. A Disney spokesperson tells Eyewitness News they are prepared by adhering to state and county guidelines.