Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program amid uncertainty of the pandemic

The current program will begin sunsetting "due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations and expected restrictions around the reopening of our theme parks," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a letter released to passholders.
Refunds will be issued for eligible passports and the company is working on new membership offerings for the future.
Some discounts will continue to be offered to passholders at Downtown Disney stores, which remain open during the pandemic with restrictions and COVID-19 protocols in place.
Details about the ending of the Passport program, refunds for passholders and the text of Potrock's letter are available here.
RELATED: Downtown Disney expands into California Adventure
The park closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Southern California remains under the state's strict stay-at-home orders as available ICU capacity in the region is listed at 0% and it remains unclear when the park would be allowed to reopen.
RELATED: Disneyland provides glimpse at Avengers campus, other future attractions