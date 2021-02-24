Business

Fry's Electronics closing all stores, reports say

Fry's Electronics is closing its doors nationwide permanently, including several stores in Southern California, multiple reports say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fry's Electronics is closing its doors nationwide, including several stores in Southern California, according to multiple media reports.

It is unknown why the company is making the move, and there has been no official closing announcement made by Fry's on its social media accounts.

The popular software and electronics retailer has more than two dozen stores operating in nine states, but most are in California and Texas.

According to its website, there are eight stores in Southern California.

Each store is known for having its own unique theme, such as in Burbank, where customers are greeted by science fiction-inspired decorations.

The company's Facebook page is no longer active and its main Twitter account is set to private.

Fry's opened its first store in Sunnyvale in 1985.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
