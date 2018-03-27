Heineken pulls ad after accusations of racism

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Heineken has taken down a commercial for its light beer after online commentators accused the ad of being racist.The 30-second commercial shows a bartender sliding a beer down the bar. The beer goes by several people of color before coming to rest in front of a light-skinned woman.The slogan "sometimes lighter is better" then flashes on the screen.Critics of the ad include hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper, who called the commercial "terribly racist" on Twitter and expressed beliefs companies are "purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views."Heineken said the slogan was only referring the beer, but said they will use the feedback to influence future ad campaigns."While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns," Heineken said in a statement.