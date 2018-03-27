BUSINESS

Heineken pulls ad after accusations of racism

Heineken has removed its "sometimes lighter is better" commercial after online commentators accused the ad of being racist. (Heineken)

Heineken has taken down a commercial for its light beer after online commentators accused the ad of being racist.

The 30-second commercial shows a bartender sliding a beer down the bar. The beer goes by several people of color before coming to rest in front of a light-skinned woman.

The slogan "sometimes lighter is better" then flashes on the screen.

Critics of the ad include hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper, who called the commercial "terribly racist" on Twitter and expressed beliefs companies are "purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views."


Heineken said the slogan was only referring the beer, but said they will use the feedback to influence future ad campaigns.

"While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns," Heineken said in a statement.
