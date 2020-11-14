Legendary hangout Swingers back open after server-turned-general manager buys iconic LA diner

Wilson started a GoFundMe account, raising $53,000 for the workers at the restaurant.
"It helped all of us, especially a lot of us who didn't know how we were going to pay rent," said server Madison Salazar.
Wilson called on family and friends and came up with enough money to buy Swingers.
After a six-month shutdown, it's now open for sidewalk dining.
"Oh my God, it was the best feeling ever. I called every single person, and the excitement and happiness just overflowed," Wilson said.
MORE: Brother and sister Inglewood restaurant owners lean on community during pandemic