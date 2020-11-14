Legendary hangout Swingers back open after server-turned-general manager buys iconic LA diner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7895972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inglewood Italian restaurant, Sunday Gravy, leans on community and 50 years of family experience to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary late night hangout Swingers in Beverly Grove closed in March due to the pandemic's impact. But the iconic diner is now back open, thanks to Stephanie Wilson, the eatery's longtime general manager who started as a server nine years ago.Wilson started a GoFundMe account, raising $53,000 for the workers at the restaurant."It helped all of us, especially a lot of us who didn't know how we were going to pay rent," said server Madison Salazar.Wilson called on family and friends and came up with enough money to buy Swingers.After a six-month shutdown, it's now open for sidewalk dining."Oh my God, it was the best feeling ever. I called every single person, and the excitement and happiness just overflowed," Wilson said.