Inglewood bakery Sweet Red Peach draws customers from all over the city

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Sweet Red Peach is a family-owned bakery located in Inglewood, California."Sweet stands for, Sweet Potato Pie, red, Red Velvet and peach, Peach Cobbler," Karolyn Plummer said.Karolyn Plummer is the owner of Sweet Red Peach Custom Cakes and Pastries, but she didn't always know she wanted to bake."Baking is something I sort of stumbled into," Karolyn said. "I was a teacher by profession. I taught in Compton for 17 years."Before opening up shop, while having her friends and family test her product and selling her cupcakes in hair salons and barber shops, Plummer offered a simple guarantee."I would just tell the customers that 'If you don't like it, I'll give you your money back.' and honestly, we haven't had that policy enforced, so it's been good, we've been blessed.""Their stuff taste like homemade. It tastes like, you know, somebody's grandma made it," Zakiya Prince, Sweet Red Peach customer said. "You know it has that, down-home, baked-good taste."Sweet Red Peach customer Brian Trettel commutes all the way from the valley for Plummer's cakes."My partner, he loves his German Chocolate Cake. So, I drive all the way from Simi Valley to come order a German Chocolate Cake for him," Trettel said. "We tried other people, because of the drive, but none of it was even close to what Karolyn makes here."Sweet Red Peach does different flavors and specialty cakes on different days. On Tuesdays, it's Strawberries and Cream."We make everything from scratch, down to our candies, our fillings, our frostings, our cakes," Plummer said. "We do everything in house."The bakery located just across the street from the rising Rams and Chargers football stadium is going to add even more traffic, but an experienced customer has this advice for newcomers."Come during the week, it's a little easier to get in and out. But, almost every time i come, there's at least a few people in line before me. So, if you're coming on the weekend, expect to stand in line, but they're that good."