It's now been one year since California legalized recreational marijuana, and Eyewitness News took a look at how the industry is doing.At Santa Ana's ShowGrow, two-year employee Breana is knowledgeable enough to walk novices through the wide range of products, including pet CBD oils which could alleviate your dog's arthritic pain.There are also boxes filled with introductory pot products put together by women, for women, and even delivered to your door by women, in a monthly subscription.Showgrow, which has a location in Las Vegas, is cultivating new markets. Owners plan to open five new locations in Long Beach, where there's already one store tending customers.ShowGrow is just one of 19 recreational dispensaries currently open in Santa Ana. On New Year's Day, newly appointed City Councilman David Penaloza toured this shop and others.The Santa Ana Cannabis Association wanted city leaders to see the progress they've made in the past year since recreational dispensaries have been open."I walked in here and it's immaculate. It's like walking through a CVS," Penaloza said.The number of cannabis businesses is expected to earn the city a projected $12.5 to $14 million in the upcoming years.Many of the vendors are trying to keep up with the new guidelines and restrictions when it comes to ingredients in their products."It's very expensive to be compliant," said Johnnie Hernandez of ShowGrow.It may be expensive, but possibly worth it. Only 30 recreational cannabis stores are allowed to operate in the city at one time.