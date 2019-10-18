Business

Michael Jordan reveals first of two medical clinics for low-income families in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A gift from the Tar Heel and Chicago Bulls legend himself: Michael Jordan opened the first of two medical centers that will now benefit low-income families in Charlotte.

A $7 million donation he made in 2017 came to fruition Thursday with the opening of a new health clinic in West Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Jordan partnered with Novant Health to open the 7,400-square-foot clinic. The clinic will focus on physical, dental and behavioral health.

"I know where it all began. It begins here," Jordan said.

"As you can see, it's a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that's supported me over the years," he said.

If patients don't have insurance or can't pay for care, the clinic will connect them with programs to make sure they are covered.

Jordan believes the clinic planted the roots for a long-term partnership.

"Even if I'm not around, I think we're setting the blueprint that this is going to outlive us all," he said.
