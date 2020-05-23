Reopening California

Patrons flock to Silver Dollar Pancake House in Corona for first sit-in meal in over 2 months

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One day after Riverside County received state approval to begin reopening more businesses, some local restaurants opened their doors for guests eager to have their first sit-in meal in over two months.

Patrons on Saturday flocked to places like the Silver Dollar Pancake House in Corona, which resumed operations at 5 a.m. and saw a steady flow of customers throughout the day.

County Supervisor Karen Spiegel was among the patrons enjoying a meal with her family.

Before dine-guests were allowed back, the family-run establishment had been operating for take-out delivery orders only. Those who returned after the monthslong restrictions were lifted saw a handful of noticeable changes.

Riverside County officials on Friday announced they were given approval from the state to accelerate the reopening of the region's economy.



Limited seating indoors was implemented, with no more than 50 customers allowed in at a time, but plenty of outdoor seating was made available in order to avoid crowding.

"I'm impressed....It's all set up with tables outside and everything. It's really neat," said John Negrete.

The restaurant's owner, Diana Hernandez, says she was able to bring back employees who were let go at the onset of the pandemic.

Orange County on Saturday became the latest in Southern California to receive the green light from Gov. Gavin Newsom to move into the second phase of a plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved Orange County's request for the reopening of businesses as part of the second phase of a plan to ease restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

