Coronavirus

Kroger, parent company of Ralphs, shows appreciation to frontline workers with 'hero bonus'

Kroger, the parent company of grocery chain Ralphs, has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.

MORE: Coronavirus - Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports on a Rutgers professor who is separating fact from fiction on the safety of bringing home groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.



All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.

"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

Kroger also operates Food 4 Less and several other grocers, including Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Jay C Food Store, Owens Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, QFC and Smith's Food and Drug.

WATCH: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.



KTRK-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentpay raisemoneycoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery storejobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Booze buying surges 55% as people shelter in place, Nielsen report says
Trader Joe's giving employees the day off on Easter
'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Coronavirus: Make-A-Wish Foundation gets creative to help kids battling illnesses in LA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
5 Freeway closed in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Coronavirus: Long Beach launches online program to help workers find jobs
Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers
Show More
Zantac to be removed from shelves: FDA
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
More TOP STORIES News