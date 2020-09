EMBED >More News Videos The iconic Randy's Donuts, which has been expanding under new ownership, is opening a new location in Pasadena with free donuts given out for the grand opening.

PASADENA (KABC) -- Randy's Donuts, a Southern California icon, opened its fifth shop in Pasadena Wednesday morning.You may recognize the name from its famous location in Inglewood, the one with the big 32-foot donut sitting on the roof.The Pasadena location, on Lake Avenue right across from the LA Fitness, opened up at 6 a.m.Randy's Donuts was giving out one free glazed donut per customer till Noon on Wednesday. After that, you can still get a free donut if you follow their Instagram page.