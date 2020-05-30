Riverside County officials propose $10K grants for up to 4,500 small businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6220009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've never considered whether your company monitors your workflow and internet activity, a local cybersecurity expert says you should.

INLAND EMPIRE (KABC) -- For many businesses, it's not just a matter of reopening, but a matter of rebuilding. On Friday, Riverside County announced a plan by which up to 4,500 small businesses can apply for $10,000 grants.There are 65,000 small businesses in Riverside County, so the grants could go fast.If the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors approve the plan, applications would be available next Wednesday."These can be used for payroll, retention or supporting employees, inventory, even working capital," said Riverside County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Karen Spiegel during the meeting.As for testing, two months ago, only people with symptoms could get tested. Now, anyone in Riverside County can be tested.The director of public health says some people are finding out they have COVID-19 even though they don't have any symptoms."We do have people who've been surprised about their results which is to be expected, because we know there are people who are asymptomatic and have the infection," said Kim Saruwatari with Riverside University Health System-Public Health.In San Bernardino County, there's now a public health order in place giving businesses the authority to refuse service to people who don't wear masks, if they feel it's appropriate."Some people wear masks, some people don't," said Chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Curt Hagman.Hagman continues to stress the importance of physical distancing and masks when you're around others."That's why we keep stressing to our residents, please do the right thing. Your freedom is tied into what your actions are using those freedoms. We go get spikes going way up, we may be shut down by the state again, so as we go off and do more things we want to do, summer vacations, visiting our parks more because there are beautiful days outside, we have to be responsible for ourselves."