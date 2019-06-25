Workers at SoCal supermarket chains voting on whether to strike

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Workers at Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons stores are voting on whether to authorize a strike after contract negotiations stalled.The union, which has been without a contract since March, is demanding better wages and improved benefits.The grocery chains are calling the strike authorization vote "premature," and say they are working with the unions and employees on a fair agreement.The grocers plan on returning to the bargaining table July 10.