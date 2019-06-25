Workers at SoCal supermarket chains voting on whether to strike

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Workers at Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons stores are voting on whether to authorize a strike after contract negotiations stalled.
The union, which has been without a contract since March, is demanding better wages and improved benefits.
The grocery chains are calling the strike authorization vote "premature," and say they are working with the unions and employees on a fair agreement.
The grocers plan on returning to the bargaining table July 10.
