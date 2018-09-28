BUSINESS

Torrance poised to get new brewpub with George Lopez restaurant inside

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
The city of Torrance may get a new brewpub. It would be the city's third.


Buzzrock Brewing wants to occupy the building of the former CrossFit South Bay. The 10,000-square-foot building is on Del Amo Circle near the Del Amo Fashion Center.

The brewpub will include a restaurant called George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen. The business will create 35 jobs. The finished building will have an industrial architectural style.

The South Bay has become a hot spot for craft brewing. Torrance currently has five production breweries. In Torrance and Redondo Beach alone, 62 direct brewery jobs generated almost $6 million in wages last year.
